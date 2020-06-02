25 years ago – 1995
Perch fishermen have got to be patient despite excellent catches in recent days in Lake Michigan off South Haven. The season closed yesterday, and won’t reopen until July 1. The closure is part of a cooperative effort by Lake Michigan states to rebuild a perch population which biologists believe has been falling in recent years.
Bass season got underway Saturday and fishermen are reminded that there has been a change this year in the size bass must be to be legal. Minimum length is now 14 inches.
35 years ago – 1985
Christopher Scameheorn, whose right foot was nearly cut off in a traffic accident April 29 at River Valley High School, arrived by helicopter for graduation ceremonies Friday night from Bronson Hospital, Kalamazoo. Scameheorn’s $1,400 flight was paid for by Bronson personnel.
He has been undergoing a series of reconstructive surgery procedures on his foot. He is the son of John and Genevieve Scameheorn of Three Oaks. He was one of 108 graduates at River Valley’s commencement.
50 years ago – 1970
The legislative influence of State Sen. Charles O. Zollar, Benton Harbor, was strengthened yesterday when Senate Republicans elected him caucus chairman. The move represented an unusual split of duties as the majority leader has presided over caucus sessions. Sen. Robert VanderLaan, Grand Rapids, was elected majority leader, replacing Emil Lockwood of Elm Hall, who resigned to campaign for the GOP nomination as secretary of state.
Lockwood said he proposed the change so “the majority leader will be able to express himself more fully during the caucus” if someone else presides.