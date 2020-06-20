25 years ago – 1995
Outgoing St. Joseph Board of Education member, Marguerite Smith, garnered lots of praise last week for her 12 years of service.
Board President William Checkering, noting Smith is a former St. Joseph teacher, called her “an old, old dear friend and mentor.” Smith, the wife of former St. Joseph Mayor Franklin Smith, received a mantle clock from the district along with a Distinguished Service Award from the Michigan Association of School Boards.
35 years ago – 1985
Mrs. Anna Flamm, who along with her late husband, Joseph, founded Picke & Packing Company of Sodus Township, died yesterday at Memorial Hospital, St. Joseph, at the age of 90. She resided in Eau Claire. Her husband preceded her in death in 1947.
50 years ago – 1970
The final demolition of Edgewater Park, the birthplace for the careers of 17 former major league players, was started yesterday morning at 10 a.m., when a steel ball swinging from a crane struck the first blow against the concrete stands.
The stadium and the grounds is owned by Auto Specialties Manufacturing Company of St. Joseph. The site of the crumbling stadium was hardest to watch for Art Achterberg, who worked long hours helping to erect it in 1940. Most of the work was done by Auto Specialties employees. Achterberg was the architect of the stadium in which both the St. Louis Browns (1941) and the Chicago White Sox (1957) played exhibition games.