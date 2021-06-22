Lakeshore’s softball team is one win away from completing its masterpiece: back-to-back state titles. The Lancers (40-2) used a combination of relentless defense, steady pitching and a spark off a freshman’s bat in the second inning to roll over Chelsea 10-3 in Battle Creek on Friday in a Class B state semifinal game. Top-rated Lakeshore will challenge No. 4 Wyoming Park (31-3) in today’s state title game at Bailey Park. Last year, the Lancers beat Wyoming Park’s sister school, Wyoming Rogers, 4-1 in the championship.