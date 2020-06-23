25 years ago – 1995
Seven hundred bicycle riders, ages from 6 to 90, will start riding from Bridgman Sunday in the 14th annual Pedal Across Lower Michigan. Cyclists from as far away as California and Maryland will arrive Friday at Sterling State Park near Monroe, having pedaled 249 miles. One overnight stay will be in Cassopolis.
Participants will start arriving Saturday afternoon at Bridgman High School and most will camp overnight there. The school Athletic Boosters will host a dinner that night. Bridgman merchants also are looking forward to having 700 visitors in town.
35 years ago – 1985
St. Joseph is so serious about band concerts that a tax of up to 6/10 mill is written into the city charter “for the maintenance and employment, under municipal control, of a band.” City Manager William Sinclair says he knows of no other municipality that levies a tax to support a band.
The Municipal Band starts another season tomorrow with concerts at the Howard Bandshell in Lake Bluff Park. Although the Municipal Band was formally organized in 1938, it is known that the City of St. Joseph has had a band of some sorts since the 1890s funded by downtown merchants who wanted to attract people from cruise ships to the shopping district.
50 years ago – 1970
A 97-by-206-foot addition to Shoppers Fair, at M-139 and Napier Avenue, Benton Township, is being erected in a major store expansion program. Estimated construction cost is $100,000. A spokesman for the store said the addition was undertaken because of the response of buyers since the store opened. Layouts for merchandise are still being worked out by the main office for the store.