25 years ago – 1995
Thomas Seel, a 1972 Lakeshore High School graduate, has had a book published by Scarecrow Press, “A Theology of Music for Worship Derived from the Book of Revelation.” According to Seel, church musicians and worship leaders have been frustrated for 2,000 years because the New Testament has so few specific guidelines regarding the use of music in worship. This book shows that the New Testament does have new, practical and specific things to say regarding music for worship in the contemporary church.
35 years ago – 1985
A ribbon-cutting at 2 p.m. Wednesday will mark the formal opening of a new branch of the Benton Harbor Post Office in the Orchards Mall. The branch, called the Blossomtime Lockbox Unit, is located just inside mall entrance 4 near the center court. The 1985 Miss Blossomtime, Diane Novacek of Union Pier, will officiate at the opening.
Benton Harbor Postmaster William Truehart said the branch has 176 post office boxes for rental and will provide limited service during specified weekday morning hours as needs develop.
50 years ago – 1970
About 75 persons attended a public hearing held by the New Buffalo City Council last night to oppose the rezoning of land in Sunset Shores to allow the construction of a $6 million condominium.
The 2-1/2 hour hearing was held on the request to rezone 30 acres of land at the west end of Sunset Shores in New Buffalo from single dwelling to multiple dwelling. Most of the opponents of the condominium were residents of Sunset Shores.
No decision was reached by the council on the rezoning last night.