25 years ago – 1995
The “Mercy” name won’t be a part of Twin Cities health care for the first time in more than 100 years. Name changes for Lakeland Regional Health System’s three Berrien County hospitals will happen in September. Mercy Memorial Medical Center will become Lakeland Medical Center-St. Joseph, Berrien General Hospital will become Lakeland Medical Center-Berrien Center, and Pawating Hospital will change to Lakeland Medical Center-Niles.
“The name changes will position us as a system and reflect our status as an integrated operating company,” said Joseph Wasserman, Lakeland president and CEO. “In addition, we hope to see a stronger sense of community within the system.”
35 years ago – 1985
Ground was broken Monday for a $2 million addition to the Aylworth Ave. plant of Bohn Aluminum and Brass Co. in South Haven. The 53,000-square foot addition will house a piston machine-tooling operation and could result in as many as 250 new jobs, according to plant officials.
Just three years ago Bohn officials announced plans to close one of its two South Haven plants. Employees subsequently agreed to wage concessions and the city has approved property tax breaks to induce the start of construction.
50 years ago – 1970
The Berrien County Olympian and CANAMER Games, Inc. is in need of contributions from all sources to finance the 1970 pre-Olympian, Olympian, and CANAMER Games, according to Calvin Wheeler, chairman.
The proposed budget for the 1970 games is set for $16,000. The sum will cover everything from insurance to rental fees to ribbons and medallions, he said. The organization has received some contributions, but is reportedly behind last year’s fundraising campaign.