It’s only 60 inches wide, but the El Fresco Cafe at H.I.’s Hollywood Saloon in downtown St. Joseph on State Street was the subject of months of wrangling before finally receiving City Commission approval Monday night. City commissioners voted 4-1 to issue the restaurant/tavern a one-year vendor’s permit for a six-table outdoor cafe. Commissioner Jeff Richards voted against it, saying the cafe will simply clog up the sidewalk. H.I.’s Manager Jim Miller has labored since April seeking a way for the cafe to fit into city development plans.