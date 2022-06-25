Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
We have used your information to see if you have a subscription with us, but did not find one. Please use the button below to verify an existing account or to purchase a new subscription.
Your current subscription does not provide access to this content. Please use the button below to manage your account.
Verify your print or online subscription account here. Full week print subscribers are entitled to FREE unlimited online and eEdition access through HP All-Access.
You can purchase a single day to read the paper online or for a better deal, click Purchase Subscription below to read it for just $10/month!
Please log in, or sign up for a new account to continue reading.
Thank you for reading!
We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Please purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Your current subscription does not provide access to this content.
Sorry, no promotional deals were found matching that code.
Promotional Rates were found for your code.
Sorry, an error occurred.
do not remove
Partly cloudy this morning. A few showers developing during the afternoon. High 86F. Winds SSW at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 30%..
Rain showers early then thundershowers overnight. Low 69F. Winds SSW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70%.
Updated: June 25, 2022 @ 8:21 am
25 years ago – 1997
We're always interested in hearing about news in our community. Let us know what's going on!
Trail maintenance
Editor,
If you're interested in submitting a Letter to the Editor, click here.
St. Joseph Public Safety Director John Nolan wants to get the word out that the fire and public works crews will soon begin flushing fire hydrants through the city. It has been nearly 25 years since the 390 hydrants have been flushed.
Javascript is required for you to be able to read premium content. Please enable it in your browser settings.
Outdoor activities, dining, entertainment and lodging in Southwest Michigan