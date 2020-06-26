25 years ago – 1995
Donnie Meeks Construction Co. will begin to level the J.C. Penney Co. building on Main Street in Benton Harbor and its long vacant neighbors between Sixth and Pipestone streets: The Battlement and Kresge buildings and the former Odd Fellows Hall. The store moved to The Orchards Mall in Benton Township in 1979.
35 years ago – 1985
Williams Brothers Paper Box Co. of St. Joseph has won two awards for package design from the National Paperbox & Packaging Association. Williams Brothers, located at 1101 Broad St., won Excellence Awards in the 1985 Packaging Competition in two categories – Toys, Games, Hobbies and Crafts, and Best in Superiority of Construction. Mike Mashke, assistant plant superintendent at Williams Brothers, designed both boxes. The company won for the New York Wealth Game designed for Hardin Games of Detroit and also for a hinged box designed for limited-edition hurricane lamps manufactured by Lamplight Farms of Milwaukee.
50 years ago – 1970
A fire last night caused an estimated $500,000 damage to the new Blossomland Container Corp. plant, 1652 E. Empire Ave., Benton Township, and was still burning today. Joseph Weaver, vice-president of the firm, said the estimate was a rough figure and included damage to both contents and the building. Both were virtually destroyed. No cause was determined immediately. The fire erupted at about 6 p.m. last night in the stacks of ready-to-ship cardboard containers on the west side and rear of the 21,000 square foot structure. Seven employees working in the production area when the fire was spotted escaped without injury.