25 years ago – 1995
A Coloma High School building trades class that has been in operation for 22 years will be discontinued for the 1995-96 school year due to low projected enrollment.
The Coloma school board voted not to schedule the class after Superintendent David DeFields reported only six students had signed up. A minimum of 15 to 16 students is needed. The class yearly built a house for resale. The district has not yet purchased a lot for constructing a house next year.
35 years ago – 1985
A replica of St. Joseph’s North Pier made by Angela Faris, an eighth grade student at Coloma Junior High School, is on display at the Fort Miami Heritage Society, 708 State St., St. Joseph. The catwalk and lighthouse resulted from a school assignment for Michigan Week with the pier selected because of its rarity and historical significance. The project was designed from styrofoam, blue crepe paper, wire and pipecleaners.
50 years ago – 1970
Construction of the new Market Street and related streets in Benton Harbor’s urban renewal program has reached the 75 percent completion mark, according to Leslie Cripps, director of the city’s urban redevelopment division. The completion date is Sept. 1, but Cripps said he expects some sections to be opened for use sooner. The Yerington Concrete company is the general contractor for the $540,000 effort.
The new Market begins at Main and runs southwest to Colfax and onto Eighth Street. It goes behind city hall to reach Pipestone from Wall and behind the YMCA to get to Colfax. Eighth Street will be one-way for southbound traffic from Hinkley to the new section swinging back to Colfax near Kline Street.