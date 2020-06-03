25 years ago – 1995
In Southwest Michigan consumer concern about last week’s Phillip Morris Inc. recall of 36 brands of its cigarettes, including Marlboro and Marlboro Lights, has been lukewarm at best. “Only a couple people I know of have inquired,” said St. Joseph Hilltop store manager Barry Monroe. The recall encouraged customers to take cigarettes back for a refund, but as Monroe pointed out, most smokers have not heeded the warning.
Consumers were warned that an irritant known as methyl isothiocyanate had contaminated an undetermined amount of cigarette filters. The side effects from the contaminant include watery eyes, nasal irritation, coughing and dizziness, but many smokers saw little cause for alarm.
35 years ago – 1985
Southwestern Michigan track athletes brought home eight individual state titles at various final track and field meets Saturday. Benton Harbor’s Michelle Rimpson and Bridgman’s Ryan Pschigoda were the area’s only repeat state champions and the only double winners Saturday.
Pschigoda won the Class D boys long jump and high jump and also took seconds in the 200 and 400 dashes, scoring 36 points by himself.
Rimpson won the Class A girls 100 and 200 dashes and also anchored legs on the Tigers’ runnerup 400 and 800 relay units.
50 years ago – 1970
Mrs. Margaret Burkhard was honored by Bridgman Club 20 at its annual guest day luncheon. Named Bridgman’s foster mother of the year for 1970, she is a licensed foster mother for the juvenile court of Berrien County and has cared for more than 50 children during the past seven years, some as young as three days old.