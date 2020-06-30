25 years ago – 1995
One of the last holdouts on service organizations that barred women is seeing four women take charge of its southwest Michigan clubs. Rotary International’s clubs in St. Joseph, Stevensville, Dowagiac and Benton Harbor will induct women presidents in the next several weeks. “It’s exciting. I have a lot of enthusiasm and I hope (the enthusiasm) is contagious,” said Lynn Hannah, inducted Thursday as president of the Lakeshore Rotary Club in Stevensville. Pauline Miller will be inducted as president of the Benton Harbor Rotary Club-Sunrise; Donna Probasco was inducted Monday for the St. Joseph-Benton Harbor Rotary Club; and Diana Kingsley was installed as the Dowagiac Rotary Club president on Thursday.
35 years ago – 1985
Karla Cook of Fairplain has been appointed principal of Lake Michigan Catholic’s elementary school in Benton Harbor, according to Robert Cathcart, executive director of the Catholic school system. Mrs. Cook, a longtime Catholic staff member, replaces Sister Rita Wenzlick in the post. Mrs. Cook is a graduate of the former St. Joseph Catholic High School and received her bachelor’s and master’s degrees from Western Michigan University.
50 years ago – 1970
A $1 million visitors center at the site of the $300 million Donald C. Cook nuclear plant, Bridgman, is scheduled to open tomorrow. A spokesman for the center said it would be open daily. The center overlooks the construction site of the Indiana and Michigan Electric Company plant. The actual construction site is off-limits to visitors, but more of the actual work and progress could be seen from the center than from the site itself. The first unit is to be in operation in the fall of 1972.