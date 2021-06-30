Only the elite make it to the Olympics. Dr. Robert Flood is one of the elite, but he doesn’t excel in an athletic event. Instead, he is among the elite optometrists in the nation and has been asked to present his field in Atlanta. Flood, a South Haven native and owner of Vision Center in Benton Harbor, has been invited by Bausch & Lomb to gather data for long-term studies at the Olympics to help with any eye trauma that might occur to the athletes. During the 1993-94 basketball season, he was asked to attend a chalk talk with the Chicago Bulls.