25 years ago – 1995
Cooperation among five community colleges in Southwest Michigan has made it possible for students to pursue a career as a fire science or firefighting technician. The program is designed to educate and prepare individuals for positions requiring competency and leadership skills in the field of fire safety technology for municipalities, industry and business.
Two-year associate degrees and one-year certificates are currently offered through Southwestern Michigan, Kalamazoo Valley, Lake Michigan, Glen Oaks and Kellogg Community colleges.
35 years ago – 1985
Ground-breaking could start next week on the first phase of The Waterfront, a long-planned $16 million condominium project on the south side of the St. Joseph River. St. Joseph City Commissioner Joseph Hanley said he understands that construction could begin about Monday and the first phase would be a boat slip for 52 boats. The exact date for construction has not been set but was reported to be on or after June 10 in a letter from the attorney representing the developers.
50 years ago – 1970
Friends admired master craftsmanship as a crane lowered Paul Smith’s 30-foot cabin cruiser onto the low boy. The Owl finally was en route to water.
Smith, of Benton Harbor, sent for plans from Cleveland Boat and Blueprints Co. in 1956. A master mechanic, Smith decided to substitute steel for wood and built the boat in his backyard on Mizpah Park Road. The Owl weighs 7-1/2 tons and can carry eight in comfort. Smith said shakedown cruises this summer will lead to a trip down the Mississippi River to Florida next fall.