25 years ago – 1995
Robyn Hammermeister didn’t expect to become a pariah when she purchased a dilapidated house on Main Street and replaced it with a new building for her insurance agency. City residents and members of the Old St. Joseph Neighborhood Preservation Assoc. told the City Commission that adding windows and an entrance in the front of the building would improve its appearance. Mayor Charles LaSata, whose State St. house is across the alley from the building, said he expects the appearance will improve once the landscaping is finished.
35 years ago – 1985
Students at the Lafayette Creative Arts Academy in Benton Harbor are helping preserve history by restoring a tower from the old Mason B. Wells house at 380 Broadway.
Art teacher Jerry Catania said his students studied the history and architecture of the house and were involved in efforts to find ways to get the tower removed before the vacant, city-owned house was demolished. The tower has been placed on a platform at the academy and students will begin restoring it next year.
50 years ago – 1970
Company and government officials held a “key in the door” ceremony two days ago for today’s opening of the $175,000 Ferguson Welding Supply Co. plant at 2320 Meadowbrook Road, Benton Township.
The Ferguson plant is the first to open in the 522-acre Pipestone Industrial district, and should be the first of many, according to Benton Township Supervisor Ray Wilder. The new plant is about double the size of the old.