25 years ago – 1995
Students at Hollywood Elementary in Stevensville have Jason Weage of Boy Scout Troop 607 to thank for improvements he made at the school’s nature center, “Holly Woods.” Jason, a 17-year-old junior at Lakeshore High School, completed the task for his Eagle Scout project. The project involved approximately 175-200 hours of work. He made a sign for the nature center, marked the trails with 4x4 posts, dug holes and put identifying markers on the posts for all the trees and shrubs.
Jason chose the nature center at the school as the recipient of his labors because he has two sisters, first-grader, Kristi, and third-grader, Elizabeth, who attend Hollywood School.
35 years ago – 1985
Mary W. Wolf, a 1974 graduate of St. Joseph High School, has received a doctor of medicine degree from Temple University, Philadelphia.
Dr. Wolf, daughter of Norbert and Mary Wolf of St. Joseph Township, will serve a residency in family practice at Montgomery Hospital, Norristown, Pa., where her husband, Dr. John MacCourt, is in the second year of residency in family practice.
50 years ago – 1970
Sixty percent of a parts warehouse and part of the office building of Clark Equipment’s Hancock Division, located in Lubbock, Texas, was destroyed or moved off its foundation by a tornado that ripped through the city on May 11. None of the employees working the night shift when the tornado struck were injured. Clean up work at the division and throughout the eight-mile long path of the tornado is still in progress and the plant will be rebuilt, according to Clark officials here.