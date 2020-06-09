25 years ago – 1995
Ten Lakeshore High School students who built an electric car will put their vehicle up against cars from 32 other Michigan high schools in the second annual race sponsored by the Great Lakes Electrathon Assoc. at a track near Jackson.
Gary Groat, auto mechanics and physics teacher, attended the 1994 race and decided it was something he should get involved in. With the aid of welding instructor Tom Kacynski, they formed the Auto Shop Club, consisting of about 10 students, which met on Tuesday evenings throughout the school year to design and build the racecar.
35 years ago – 1985
A jury of six women ruled that Donald and Eva Monk did not neglect their three children who were found last January in an old school bus that served as the family’s home in a Berrien Center apple orchard. The verdict concluded a record 15-day trial in Berrien Probate Juvenile Court in St. Joseph, and allowed the Monks to regain custody of their three children.
Berrien Prosecutor Paul Maloney said as a result of the verdict, his office has filed a motion to dismiss criminal child cruelty charges against the parents.
50 years ago – 1970
David Hartenbach, 35, of Denver, was hired last night as Benton Harbor High School principal at a salary of $19,152.
Hartenbach, currently a principal of Regis High School, will take up duties here on June 17. His first assignment will be interviewing candidates for two vacant assistant principalships.
Six-feet four-inches tall, Hartenbach was a star basketball player and compiled a record of 37-5 in two years of high school coaching.