St. Joseph, MI (49085)

Today

Variable clouds with scattered thunderstorms. High 91F. Winds SE at 15 to 25 mph. Chance of rain 60%. Higher wind gusts possible..

Tonight

Windy with thunderstorms likely. Some may be locally heavy, especially this evening. Low 74F. Winds S at 20 to 30 mph. Chance of rain 90%. Winds could occasionally gust over 40 mph.