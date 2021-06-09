It hung in a place of honor, then it was burned, trampled on by dozens of dirty feet, frozen and soaked in the cool waters of Lake Michigan. Now the St. Joseph Sesquicentennial Quilt, repaired, cleaned and restored to its former glory, will be on display at the Berrien Town & Country Quilt Guild’s Quilt Show this weekend at the Cook Energy Information Center in Bridgman. The quilt, made by the guild at the request of Landmark Center officials in 1984 in celebration of St. Joseph’s 150th birthday, hung in the stairwell of the historic Landmark Center until the building was destroyed by fire on Dec. 28, 1994.