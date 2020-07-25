ST. JOSEPH — After several months into the COVID-19 pandemic, pent-up demand lifted home sales in the Southwest Michigan market by 124 percent in June, compared to May.
Alan Jeffries, association executive of the Southwestern Michigan Association of Realtors, said only 142 houses were sold in May. In June, 318 houses were sold.
June sales, however, were still down from a year ago.
“The number of houses sold in June was down 13 percent from June 2019,” Jeffries said. “Year-to-date, the number of houses sold fell 24 percent to 1,269, from 1,669 sold in June 2019.”
The average selling price at $300,418 was 14 percent higher than the $263,124 average selling price in June 2019 and 25 percent higher than the $240,374 price in May 2020.
The spike in the June average selling price raised the year-to-date, average selling price by 4 percent.
“The most startling result was the average and median sales prices that shattered all selling prices in any month in any year going back to 2006,” Jeffries said.
The median selling price rose to $234,950, from $186,001 in June 2019 for a 26 percent increase. From May 2020 to June, the median selling price increased 36 percent. In May, the median selling price was $173,250. Year-to-date, the median selling price rose 11 percent.
With fewer houses sold, the total dollar volume dropped 1 percent from May to June. The year-to-date total dollar volume fell 21 percent.
The inventory of houses for sale declined 13 percent from June 2019. This level gave the market a 6.7-month supply of houses for buyers. In May 2020, the level was 6.2 months supply.
The surge of activity in June caused the number of bank-owned or foreclosed homes as a percentage of all transactions to drop to 1 percent for the month. This was the lowest percentage reached since 2009. In May and April, the level was at 6 percent. The highest percentage in previously in June was 36 percent in 2009.
Locally, the mortgage rate was 3.25, up slightly from 3.24 in May. Last year in June, the rate was 4.02. Nationally, the Freddie Mac mortgage rate in June was 3.13, down slightly from 3.15 in May for a 30-year conventional mortgage.
Across the country
According to the National Association of Realtors, existing-home sales rebounded at a record pace in June, showing strong signs of a market turnaround after three straight months of sales declines caused by the ongoing pandemic.
Each of the four major regions achieved month-over-month growth.
Total existing-home sales jumped 20.7 percent from May to a seasonally-adjusted annual rate of 4.72 million in June. Sales overall, however, dipped year-over-year, down 11.3 percent from a year ago.
“The sales recovery is strong, as buyers were eager to purchase homes and properties that they had been eyeing during the shutdown,” said Lawrence Yun, NAR’s chief economist. “This revitalization looks to be sustainable for many months ahead as long as mortgage rates remain low and job gains continue.”
The median existing-home price for all housing types in June was $295,300, up 3.5 percent from June 2019, as prices rose in every region. June’s national price increase marks 100 straight months of year-over-year gains.
In a complete reversal of the month prior, regional sales for June increased in every region. Median home prices grew in each of the four major regions from one year ago.
Existing-home sales increased 11.1 percent in the Midwest to an annual rate of 1.1 million in June, down 13.4 percent from a year ago. The median price in the Midwest was $236,900, a 3.2 percent increase from June 2019.
Nationally, the total housing inventory at the end of June totaled 1.57 million units, up 1.3 percent from May, but still down 18.2 percent from one year ago. Unsold inventory sits at a four-month supply at the current sales pace, down from both 4.8 months in May and from the 4.3-month figure recorded in June 2019.
Yun said the significantly low inventory was a problem even before the pandemic, and that such circumstances can lead to inflated costs.
“Home prices rose during the lockdown and could rise even further due to heavy buyer competition and a significant shortage of supply,” Yun said.