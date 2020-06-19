BENTON HARBOR — Several events are happening today and Saturday to celebrate Juneteenth – which commemorates when the last of the slaves in America learned they were free.
Today, the Benton Harbor Juneteenth Cultural Awareness Committee will have a table in Thayer Park during the Benton Harbor Arts Association Virtual/Social Distancing Summer Art Hop.
They will have information about Juneteenth and Benton Harbor’s history at the booth, said Artelia Martin and Joyce Vance, members of the committee.
Martin said this is in lieu of the annual Juneteenth Parade and Celebration, which was cancelled due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
The event will be 6-9 p.m. in the Benton Harbor Arts District.
There will also be a live feed on the BHAA Virtual/Social Distancing Summer Art Hop Facebook page starting at 5:15 p.m.
Also scheduled today is a march in Niles starting at 6 p.m.
The march will start at Mount Calvary Baptist Church at 601 Ferry St. and end at the Niles City Building.
In addition, Susan Dobrich, chief Judge of the Cass County Courts, is encouraging people to celebrate Juneteenth.
“I encourage everyone to learn more about Juneteenth, African American history, and culture while also continuing to promote diversity, equality, and a strong sense of community,” she said in a news release.
From 2-3:30 p.m. today, she said the American Bar Association is offering the free webinar “Juneteenth: Freedom Work Still To Do.” Speakers will discuss Juneteenth, including its historical significance and its connection to racial inequities in today’s society. They will discuss the potential of law and public policy to help black people realize true freedom in this society.
Registration can be found at: https://americanbar.zoom.us/webinar/register/WN_lf8ozYbeQZSw2HCipmmt Pw..
Saturday
On Saturday, Juneteenth will be celebrated from 5 to 9 p.m. at the Community Arts and Culture Center, 275 Pipestone St., Benton Harbor.
Benton Harbor Commissioner MaryAlice Adams said it is the first event being hosted by Benton Harbor Black Lives Matter, which is part of the global movement striving to bring about equity for black people.
She said it will include an open mic and a wellness check on the community’s children.
“It’s going to be a peaceful event so I can hear from my people,” Adams said. “We need to know how all this stuff – COVID-19 and the hearing of the news of the killing of black men – is affecting our children. We need to hear from them.”
Anyone with questions can email her at noweeable@gmail.com.