PAW PAW — For nearly six months, Van Buren County court officials postponed jury trials due to social distancing restrictions imposed by the state to curb the spread of the coronavirus pandemic.
That will soon be changing. Court officials announced Tuesday that jury trials will soon resume.
“After working with local health officials and a significant amount of planning, we feel confident the proper health and safety precautions are in place to lift the suspension of jury trials,” Chief Judge Kathleen M. Brickley said in a news release.
Jury summons have been mailed for trials that are scheduled in the coming weeks, according to Frank Hardester, trial court administrator for Van Buren County Courts.
“We hope to make jury trials not only a fair forum for administering justice but also a safe experience for everyone,” Brickley went on to say. “The Constitution’s guarantee of the right to speedy trial does not contain a pandemic exception and those awaiting trial deserve their day in court. That said, it is my top priority to protect that right while ensuring the health and safety of the jurors, judges, parties, witnesses, attorneys, and court staff.”
Along with the standard jury summons notice, the court has included a letter detailing protocols citizens can expect if they are expected to report for jury duty, including:
- Heightened cleaning protocols;
- Face coverings provided;
- Health screenings conducted at facility entry points;
- Social distancing arrangements for lines and seating;
- Increased availability of hand sanitizer;
- Staggered reporting times.
The court has also made arrangements with local venues, such as the neighboring Lawton Community Center, to use as “alternate locations” on cases when larger jury pools are needed.
“The alternate sites have the amount of square footage needed to meet social distancing guidelines and ensure the health and safety for everyone involved in the case,” Hardester said.
Hardester went on to say court officials know that some citizens will be unable to appear for jury service because of their age, underlying medical conditions, and other hardships caused by the pandemic.
“Citizens are encouraged to contact the court on a case by case basis to request excusals and postponements as needed,” Hardester said.
The public is encouraged to attend jury trials and other hearings online via livestream or Zoom using links found on the county’s virtual court page, www.vbco.org/virtualcourt.asp. The public can also follow us on social media or refer to our website for more updates: www.vbco.org/courts.asp.