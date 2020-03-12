ST. JOSEPH — When Mark Abbatoy was diagnosed with bipolar disorder as a teenager, his parents declined to put him on medication, his mother and a doctor testified Wednesday.
Abbatoy, at age 17, beat to death his friend Anthony DePalma's mother so they could steal her car and go to California. Dr. Michael Caldwell, a psychologist and an expert in the field of brain development, said bipolar disorder, which causes intermittent periods of mania and depression, would have reduced the young Abbatoy's capacity to control himself and make rational decisions. Cognitive issues, an attention deficit disorder and childhood trauma would have been contributing factors as well, Caldwell said.
The doctor testified in Berrien County Trial Court in a hearing for Abbatoy, now 40. On May 7, 1997, he and Anthony DePalma, also 17 at the time, killed DePalma's mother in her home in Bridgman. She was 48. Both were convicted of first-degree felony murder and were handed then-mandatory sentences of life in prison without parole.
The U.S. Supreme court ruled in 2012, in the case of Miller vs. Alabama, that the automatic life without parole sentence is unconstitutional for any defendant under age 18. In 2016, the high court made the ruling retroactive, so prison inmates who were sentenced to life without parole as juveniles can be re-sentenced. But prosecutors can argue for the sentence to remain life without parole, and Berrien County Prosecutor Michael Sepic filed motions to do that in several cases, including Abbatoy's.
Abbatoy is back in Berrien County this week for what is called a Miller hearing. Berrien Assistant Prosecutor Cortney O'Malley-Septoski will argue for the sentence to stay the same, life without parole. Abbatoy's lawyers, Leonid Feller, Taryn Lewis and Sunil Shenoi, will argue for him to be re-sentenced to a term of years, giving him a chance to someday walk out of prison. DePalma's Miller hearing was in December and Berrien County Judge Sterling Schrock ruled against the prosecutor's motion, and Schrock will re-sentence DePalma March 27.
Judge Charles LaSata is hearing Abbatoy's case. Factors a judge must consider during a Miller hearing, besides the facts of the case and the inmate's involvement, are family history, prior criminal involvement, mental health issues, school history and the maturity of the inmate as a youth to fully realize the wrongfulness of their actions. Conduct in prison is also considered. Based on the Supreme Court's 2012 ruling, only juvenile-lifers who are considered to be "irreparably corrupt" should be imprisoned for life without parole.
The only witness called by O'Malley-Septoski Wednesday was Michael Danneffel, who has worked for the Berrien County Sheriff's Department for 34 years. He was put on loan from the sheriff's department from January to May of 2017 to investigate Berrien County's juvenile-lifer prison inmates in preparation for hearings.
Danneffel said Abbatoy grew up with a father, mother and four older brothers, did poorly in school in the ninth and 10th grade, had more than 10 contacts with police between 1993 and 1997, and has had 47 misconduct "tickets" while in prison.
Feller objected to the admission of police reports from the 10 contacts with police, saying, "These are random police contacts that didn't lead to arrest and I can't cross-examine a 30-year-old police report." The judge over-ruled the objection and allowed the reports into evidence.
O'Malley-Septoski played clips from several recorded prison phone calls between Abbatoy and his mother, Elizabeth Abbatoy. In some of them, he makes reference to not wanting to take his medication. In others, he tells his mother he is lazy, does not like to work and plans to live on Social Security disability when he gets out. In another call, he asks his mother to deposit money into another prison inmate's account so he can avoid a restitution payment.
In cross examination, Feller noted that the calls were from 2016 and 2017 and Danneffel does not have current information regarding Abbatoy's behavior in prison. Danneffel noted that his investigations concluded in 2017.
One of Abbatoy's lawyers, Taryn Lewis, called his mother, Elizabeth Abbatoy, to the witness stand. She said Mark was "a happy, very active, typical little boy" until age 4 or 5 when he began "acting out." She said she disciplined her children by "paddling them, then hugging them." She said at age 14, Mark started being "very agitated" and ran away several times at age 15. She said he was diagnosed with manic/depressive (bi-polar) disorder after a three-day stay in a mental health facility in 1993.
"I said no, I didn't want him on drugs. I refused. I was afraid of side effects. I was afraid to put him on meds," she told the court.
Asked whether knowing what she knows now, she would have, she replied, "Absolutely."
Lewis asked Elizabeth Abbatoy if she knows why her son kept running away as a teen.
"I did not know until recently that he was sexually abused at age 4," she responded. She was he was sexually assaulted by her mother's husband, her step-father.
"He also said his brother sexually abused him. It broke my heart. I never dreamed that was going on in my house," the mother told the court, crying.
In cross examination, O'Malley-Septoski asked Elizabeth Abbatoy whether she ever filed a police report about the alleged sexual abuse, and she said "No." Asked which of Abbatoy's three brothers were alleged to have assaulted him, she said, "I'd rather not say." She said Abbatoy's three brothers all have children of their own.
"This doesn't concern you?" O'Malley-Septoski asked.
"All of this concerns me," she replied.
"But not enough to do anything about it?" the prosecutor asked.
"No," Abbatoy responded.
Testimony was to continue today, and likely into Friday.