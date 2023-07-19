KALAMAZOO — Kalamazoo attorney Jessica Swartz launched her campaign Wednesday to run for Michigan’s 4th Congressional District.
According to a news release, Swartz said she is running to bring commonsense solutions to West Michigan communities.
“From bringing down costs for all working people, to preserving our Great Lakes, to protecting abortion rights, I am ready to deliver bipartisan wins for our communities on day one,” Swartz said in a prepared statement.
Swartz, D-Kalamazoo, graduated from American University Washington College of Law before beginning work at U.S. Department of Veteran Affairs as an appellate attorney. She the joined Western Michigan University, working as deputy general counsel and specializing in free speech cases.
Amid her announcement, Swartz took aim at U.S. Rep. Bill Huizenga, R-Zeeland, the incumbent in the 4th District.
“Unlike Congressman Huizenga, I stand with West Michiganders from both parties who believe we deserve good roads, safe water, a strong stance against China, and an end to the extreme attacks on women coming from Washington,” Swartz said in the news release.
The 4th Congressional District includes all or parts of Berrien, Van Buren, Allegan, Kalamazoo, Calhoun and Ottawa counties.