ALAMO TOWNSHIP — A 40-year-old Kalamazoo man died Thursday morning in eastern Van Buren County in a single-vehicle crash.
Michigan State Police were dispatched at 7:30 a.m. to the crash scene on West D Avenue near Second Street in Alamo Township, according to a state police news release.
Preliminary investigation revealed Rocky Uminn, the driver of a Chrysler minivan, was traveling east on West D Avenue before his vehicle apparently ran off the roadway, struck a tree and overturned.
The collision caused Uminn to succumb to his injuries and he was pronounced dead at the scene. The preliminary investigation also showed he was not wearing a seatbelt.
As of Thursday, investigators were not sure if drugs or alcohol were a factor in the crash. They also were not sure what actions caused the vehicle to leave the roadway and are continuing to investigate the incident.
Troopers were assisted at the scene by Alamo Township Fire Department and Life EMS. West D Avenue near Second Street was shut down for about two-and-a-half hours for scene processing and cleanup.