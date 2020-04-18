With schools being closed due to the coronavirus pandemic, administrators at private, tuition-based schools are walking a fine line between keeping their schools financially viable and offering some relief to parents.
“We’re all about community, and you have to piece this together in a way that’s best for the community,” said Larry Schanker, executive director at Brookview Montessori School.
Schools like his receive no government funding and rely on tuition payments to fund their programs.
Parents whose children attend Brookview can make a full-year payment or, under a special program, set up a monthly payment plan.
Schanker said when schools were forced to close, some parents began to express concerns about tuition payments.
“Knowing how anxious people were, and not knowing what’s going to happen down the road, the executive committee of our board met to discuss options,” he said.
Schanker said first and foremost, the school wanted to continue paying its teachers.
“We don’t consider ourselves closed,” he said.
Teachers are continuing to reach their students online with video presentations and Zoom meetings.
“I’m in my fifth year as the executive director, but I’ve been the music teacher here for over 20 years, and I continue in that role. I’m posting Mr. Larry videos so the kids can still get their music education,” he said.
Schanker said many parents are still working, even if from home, and are in a position to pay tuition. But others are less fortunate, and need some relief. So the board developed a system for offering tiered discounts for April and May tuition.
Because the school believes in limiting screen time for the youngest students at the infant and toddler level, those families are being offered a 50 percent discount.
A 40 percent discount is being offered to parents of primary students, ages 3-6, and a 30 percent discount is available to parents of children in first-grade through middle school, the highest grade level at Brookview.
Schanker said parents can choose whether or not to take the discount, and many have declined.
“We’re fortunate. We think we’re going to be OK,” he said. “We have some cash reserves and a supportive community. We know we need to plan for possible lower enrollment next year. We plan for contingencies. The hardest thing is the unknown. But we don’t feel like we’re in danger of not being able to operate.”
Schanker said the school’s teachers are “pouring their hearts and souls” into online teaching and staying connected to their students.
He said Brookview Montessori School offers a unique method of learning, and students can continue that learning at home.
“They can help bake a pie and figure out the ingredients and measurements. They can take a nature walk and pick up things to use for art projects. They can look out a window for 15 minutes, then write a story about what they’ve seen,” he said.
Schanker said some private schools were able to stay open to provide day care for children of essential workers, but Brookview was not.
“So we partnered with Great Lakes Montessori in St. Joseph so our children can go there. It’s not a time to think about competition,” he said.
Jonathan Beilke, principal at Grace Lutheran School in St. Joseph, said he had a couple of inquiries from parents of pre-school aged children about a tuition refund.
“But that’s two inquiries out of about 70 students in preschool,” he said.
Bielke said the preschool teacher has set up video lessons for preschoolers through an online program called Google Classroom, and it offers 30-45 minutes of content two or three days a week.
For older grade levels, teachers prepare weekly packets for parents to pick up. The packets contain work for the students to complete at home. The parents then return the packet the following week, and pick up the next packet of assignments.
Bielke said that because the students are still receiving instruction and support, the school is not offering tuition refunds, but will offer credits up to 50 percent toward next year’s tuition.
“The vast majority recognize we still have teachers and instruction, and they support our teachers. But if they need that credit or need money right now, they can get in touch with us. We have stopped all late fees. This is impacting all our families, but we still have costs to pay,” he said.
Beilke said the school receives no government funding. However, it is funded in part by the congregation of Grace Lutheran Church.
“It was a concern at first that if people are not coming to church we would not have those offerings. But people are still sending in their contributions, and they’ve been very strong,” he said.
Ryan and Carla Mortensen’s 8-year-old son, Tucker, is a second-grader at Grace Lutheran School.
“We are still paying tuition. We get the educational packet every Monday from the teacher,” Carla Mortensen said. “It was challenging at first, as far as structure. The classroom at school and the kitchen at home are very different. But we’re spending four to five hours a day on the school work, and we have the Google Classroom every day at 1. The teachers are going above and beyond.”
She said the teachers are accessible all the time.
“I’m beyond impressed with how quickly they stepped up,” she said.