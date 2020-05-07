SOUTH HAVEN — Approximately 750 South Haven area students will receive something extra today with their lunches; something that may give them a chance to have fun at home while waiting out the state’s coronavirus-related stay-at-home order.
It’s a small coloring book, but not just any coloring book. “Color the Town” consists of nine black and white drawings of South Haven landmarks and is part of a collaborative effort to encourage youngsters to use their creative talents while learning about their hometown.
“The idea started with Deb Davidson, our city Downtown Development Authority director,” said Scott Reinert, executive director of the South Haven Visitors Bureau. “She reached out to me with the concept and thought it would be a fun idea for our local children when the school year was canceled and kids would be home for the rest of the school year.”
Reinert discussed the idea with his staff, who all gave the go-ahead to proceed.
“Our designer Jen Sistrunk did all the artwork,” Reinert said. “We talked through several local attractions that we thought would make sense to feature, then Jen used actual photos from our photo library to create the line drawings.”
But how to get the coloring pages to the children during the state-at-home order?
“I reached out to Carey Frost, South Haven Public Schools’ curriculum director, about the idea and maybe using the school lunch bus distribution system to deliver to students,” Reinert said.
Frost, who was already planning to distribute crayons, paper, pencils and other school supplies to students in grades K-8, via the lunch bus distribution system, liked the idea.
“We were excited to hear from the Visitors Bureau because I was looking for something fun to include with the bags of school supplies,” Frost said. “Their timing was perfect! It’s nice to be able to give them something fun to work on in addition to their regular school work.”
Youngsters will recognize most of the landmarks in the book, including the historic South Haven Center for the Arts building, the historic former bank building that now houses Clementine’s restaurant, South Haven’s lighthouse and catwalk, the Friends Good Will tall ship and Michigan Theater’s Marquee.
Kerry Hagy, executive director of the South Haven Center for the Arts, was impressed with the drawings.
“Jen Sistrunk did an amazing job creating the coloring pages,” Hagy said. “The coloring sheets are minimalist and open to fun interpretations.”
To provide an extra incentive for students to color in the drawings, the art center plans to exhibit some of the works in an upcoming exhibition, either online or in the art center’s actual gallery.
“We hope to be able to display at least one of the drawings from all of the students that submit entries,” Reinert said.
Plans for the exhibit at the art center are still being firmed up.
“We do not yet know when we will display the work at the art center,” Hagy explained. “We are currently in the process of rearranging our exhibition schedule for the year, (due to the stay-at-home order) but will wait to announce anything new on the schedule until we know we will be open.”
In addition, each student who takes part in the Color the Town project will have the chance to win a gift card to Rocket Arcade in South Haven.
“We will randomly be selecting 25 entries to receive a $20 gift card,” Reinert said.
Youngsters have until May 26 to submit their entries and can do by mailing them to South Haven Center for the Arts, 600 Phoenix St., South Haven, MI 49090, or by dropping their finished artwork in a box on the bus that drops off their meals, or they can email them to relax@southhaven.org. Youngsters need to include their name, address and age with their entries.
Entries can also be dropped off at the art center once it reopens. Gift card winners will be announced June 10. All youngsters in the South Haven area, regardless of whether they go to South Haven Public Schools, can participate in the coloring book project. Pages for the book can be downloaded from the art center website or the visitors bureau website.
“I cannot wait to see people’s work,” Hagy said.