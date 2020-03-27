The COVID-19 outbreak has affected every facet of the economy, with liquor stores no exception.
But not all the news is doom and gloom where spirits are sold.
Barney’s grocery store in New Buffalo saw a spike in beer and liquor sales in recent weeks as the news went from bad to worse.
“Business has increased for us,” said Barney’s liquor department manager Brett Nover. “For a seasonal-type town, we went from winter sales to summer sales overnight. A lot of people from Illinois have second homes here and are living here while this crisis is happening. Everyone came in and did some panic shopping but we haven’t had any problems with stock yet.
“Our suppliers have been consistent so our shelves remain stocked.”
Just as customers are buying grocery items and cleaning products, they’re also making sure to stock up on alcohol.
“Instead of buying six bottles of wine, they’ll buy 12,” Nover said. “Especially since restaurants and bars are closed.”
Tyler Whitaker, manager of Lambrecht’s Liquor Store in St. Joseph, was confident that liquor stores across the state would be deemed essential businesses by governor Gretchen Whitmer before her “Stay Home, Stay Safe” executive order that went into effect Tuesday morning.
“We figured we’d be in the clear just because of the revenue from the sales tax and everything we bring in,” he said. “The fact that New York left their liquor stores were open was a good sign, not to mention the bars closing. As an hourly worker, I’m very thankful that we’re open.”
According to Whitaker, business at Lambrecht’s fluctuates depending on the day. But there is one product in particular he says has been popular with customers.
“Corona,” he said. “Corona sales have been booming. People have also been buying Virus Vodka. It’s something people can laugh about, which is good.”
Some stores, like Midtown Party Store in Bridgman, have been negatively impacted by the shelter-in-place order.
“Business was OK until Wednesday,” Midtown Party Store owner Bhola Singh said. “Since the stay-at-home order, business has died down. We’re hurting right now. It’s hard to get employees to come into work because they don’t want to risk getting sick. It’s a tough time.”
Congress may pass a $2.2 trillion stimulus package today in a bid to hold off a virus-induced recession. Singh hopes the government comes through.
“I think the government should step up and help,” he said. “Sometimes liquor stores like ours get left behind, but I’m hoping they step up. Because if this pandemic lasts multiple weeks, it will be hard to pay the bills.”
Singh owns several liquor stores and convenience stores in Southwest Michigan and Northern Indiana. According to Singh, there was a break-in at his Mishawaka, Ind. store last week and the thief stole 15 cases of alcohol.
According to numbers released by the Department of Labor on Thursday, weekly unemployment claims rose to 3.3 million, the most weekly jobless claims in history. Singh worries that an increase in convenience store robberies may be on the horizon.
“This is a big issue right now,” Singh said. “A lot of people are living week to week. When people don’t have money, they won’t shop. If we don’t get help, people may resort to robbing.”
Some customers may be hesitant to venture to a liquor store in today’s climate, so stores are doing their best to give customers peace of mind.
“We’ve been taking extra steps,” Whitaker said. “We’re wiping our door handles, doorknobs and coolers. We’re doing everything we can to keep things as clean as possible. I’m sure a lot of businesses are doing this and it’s something we’ve been working at.”
The future of the economy remains uncertain, but liquor store owners and managers are optimistic that the industry will stay afloat.
“I fully believe we’ll bounce back just fine,” Whitaker said. “Hopefully with Whitmer’s executive order, we can squash this virus. A lot of the local breweries are still pumping out really good beer. It’s great that people are still able to work. I’m blessed to be able to get hours at these strange times.”
“The good thing about alcohol,” Nover said, is that “when times are hard, people drink. When times are good, people drink. I don’t see sales going down any time soon.”