ST. JOSEPH – What do you call a pig carrying an ax?
A pork chop.
Residents walking on Kingsley Avenue in St. Joseph on a recent sunny day chuckled as they read that riddle, chalked on the sidewalk by an unidentified child.
That child, and others in the area, are finding ways to help their community and cheer people up as the coronavirus pandemic keeps people at home and, in many cases, separated from loved ones.
People walking or driving along Jamesway in Benton Harbor are encouraged to “Be safe and stay strong” as they pass a house where three youngsters, with the help of their dad, placed that message on the large front window of their home.
“We want people to stay safe and strong and eat healthy food,” said Jonathon Graack, 7, son of Brett Rathgeb. Jonathon listed apples and bananas as examples of healthy food.
He and his brothers, Rylan Rathgeb, 5, and Wyatt Rathgeb, 3, said they spent a few hours working on the window. They cut out brightly-colored hearts to surround the message “Be safe and stay strong,” taped onto the window from the inside.
“I helped hang them up!” Rylan said. “My favorite vegetables are carrots and broccoli.”
Three-year-old Wyatt admitted to not having a favorite vegetable.
Across the bridge in St. Joseph, Daniel and Isabelle Fedewa, son and daughter of Aaron and Jennifer Fedewa, told The Herald-Palladium about the day they spent cleaning up Tiscornia and Rocky Gap beaches on a recent warm day.
“We wanted them to have a chance to social distance while getting some exercise and doing something good,” Jennifer Fedewa said. She is a special education teacher at South Haven High School and Aaron Fedewa works for ARS, an advertising firm in St. Joseph. Both are working from home.
Jennifer said she collects beach glass and stones and was going to venture to the beaches for a hunt.
“I changed my mind, and grabbed the kids, some trash bags and gloves,” she said.
Daniel, 14, said he and his sister wanted to do something to help their community. They did so in the form of five large garbage bags filled with trash by the end of their trek on the beaches.
“We picked up a ridiculous amount of those weird plastic tops from cigarettes, bottles and bottle caps, and fishing line,” Daniel said by telephone.
Isabelle, 10, said the task was tiring but, “I’m glad we did it because people don’t have to step on sharp things and it doesn’t go into the water. We saw a few people and they said ‘Thank you’ and ‘Good for you’,” she said.
As a bonus, Isabelle said, she found three geodes and nine Indian beads (crinoid fossils) which she kept for her family of “rock nerds.”