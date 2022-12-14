BERRIEN SPRINGS — Linda Klein was named Miss Berrien Springs over the weekend.
Linda, a senior at Bridgman High School, is the daughter of Amy and Glen Klein.
After graduation, she plans to attend a four-year university to earn her bachelor's degree of science in nursing to become a labor and delivery nurse.
The pageant's first runner-up was Hannah Sorenson, while Madylin Keigley was named second runner-up.
Mr. Berrien Springs was Josiah Pittman, who will join Linda at the Miss Blossomtime pageant.