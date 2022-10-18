ST. JOSEPH — After months of discussions, the Krasl Art Center has made a few leadership changes.
Tami Fauver will become Krasl’s executive director and chief curator, and Julia Gourley Donohue will transition to the newly established role of senior director of advancement.
Board President Brian Edelfson spoke highly of Gourley Donohue’s leadership in the last 11 years, as well as Fauver’s impact with exhibitions.
“The board of directors is fortunate to capitalize on these senior staff to position the organization for the future,” Edelfson said in a prepared statement. “This new structure advances Tami’s vision for generating ideas and programming that reflect the changing needs of our community. Julia’s new role provides the time and resources required to build a stronger, sustainable financial foundation.
The two professionals hold more than 28 years of collective experience at the Krasl.
Gourley Donohue began as director of education in 2005. Fauver started in 2008 as the director of exhibitions and collections. In 2012, Fauver began overseeing the education department following Gourley Donohue’s 2011 promotion to executive director. In 2018, Fauver was promoted to deputy director and curator.
“It has been my true honor to lead Krasl Art Center these past 12 years,” Gourley Donohue said in a prepared statement. “I am grateful to KAC’s Board of Directors for their steadfast support and willingness to consider and embrace this unique leadership transition. I am thrilled to step aside from my role, so KAC and our community may benefit from Tami’s creative and thoughtful vision. This new role will allow me to help position the organization for the future, while also giving me mental space following the personal and professional challenges of the past five years.”
Together, Fauver and Gourley Donohue have implemented multiple capital campaigns.
These include new entry lighting surrounding “Beacon Gold Chandelier” by Dale Chihuly, various gallery and building improvements, and most recently the “Sculpting Community” project, including a monumental sculpture commission by artist Richard Hunt. Both have provided leadership to the organization, participating in the 2010 reaccreditation by the American Alliance of Museums, and the 2016 adoption of the organization’s new mission statement.
“I look forward to building upon the success and legacy of Krasl Art Center and my wonderful colleague, Julia Gourley Donohue,” Fauver said in a prepared statement. “KAC is a unique and special place. It is my goal to ensure the art center remains vibrant within the community; that it is welcoming and inclusive to diverse artists, creatives, the curious, and learners alike; and to do this with excellence and creativity.”
Krasl Art Center will host a town hall with Gourley Donohue, Fauver and board members at 6 p.m. Oct. 24 in The Gallery at Krasl Art Center. Community members are invited to engage in the discussion about the arts in the community.