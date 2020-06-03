ST. JOSEPH — Lake Michigan Catholic High School has 22 graduates in the class of 2020.
Melanie Kibler is valedictorian, and Bailey Siglow is salutatorian.
Kibler, daughter of Michael and Kathy Kibler of Berrien Springs, plans to join the U.S. Coast Guard.
Siglow, daughter of Petr and Kim Siglow of Coloma, plans to attend St. Mary’s College and major in speech pathology.
The top 10 students are: Melanie Kibler, Bailey Siglow, Hayden Starr, Elena Proos, John Mansfield, Kathryn Wertheimer, Kathleen Krieger, Jacob Koenig, Connor Casey and Benjamin Johnston.
Members of the class are: Max Allen, Connor Casey, Claire Duris, Yoonsoo Ha, Ashley Herrera, Vincent Ireland, Benjamin Johnston, Madeleine Johnston, Melanie Kibler, Jacob Koenig, Kathleen Krieger, Emily Lage, John Mansfield, Elena Proos, Bailey Siglow, Chloe Simmons, Mariah Sirk, Hayden Starr, An Uong, Rafael Villegas, Yuxin Wang, Kathryn Wertheimer.