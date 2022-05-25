Lake Mich Catholic class council

Class of 2022 Class Council, left to right: Chloe Mills, secretary; Diego Nerio, representative; Connor Shooks, president; Claire LaSata, treasurer; Holly Starr, vice president. Not pictured: Joshton Sczcepanski, representative and Jackson Jollay, representative.

 Photo provided

ST. JOSEPH — Lake Michigan Catholic High School has 11 seniors in the Class of 2022.

Commencement will be at 6 p.m. Friday, May 27, at Lake Michigan Catholic Elementary School IMH Memorial Gymnasium.