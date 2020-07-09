BENTON TOWNSHIP — Lake Michigan College is offering several summer camps and workshops for kids and adults in its Fab Lab.
Digital arts camps are offered in partnership with Black Rocket Productions and designed for kids ages 8-14 of any experience level.
Events are offered online and in-person. In-person events will require masks by participants and instructors, follow social-distancing recommendations and equipment will be sanitized before and after use.
The following are the labs that will be offered throughout the summer:
Fab Lab 101: Laser engravers, wood lathes, 3-D printing
July 13, 1-4 p.m – Get familiar with the laser cutters and engravers, wood shop, vinyl cutters, 3-D printing and sewing departments within the LMC Fab Lab. Workshops include wooden pen-making and laser-engraved wine glasses. Cost is $30.
Make your own cloth masks
July 14, 10 a.m. to noon – Learn to make masks using Fab Lab’s laser cutters and sewing machines. A variety of fabrics, elastic and ear savers will be provided. Cost is $20.
Make your own PPE: Masks, face shields, ear savers
July 15, 2-6 p.m. – Participants will create their own face shield, ear saver, face mask using 3-D printer and laser cutter. Cost is $30.
Minecraft designers, animated stories
July 20-24, 9:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m. – Kids age 8-11 will design their own worlds by creating a custom map, 3-D models using software, build with Redstone and Command blocks, and create custom textures to import at home or share with friends. This camp will be held only online. Cost is $119.
LEGO video games
July 27-30, 8:45-11:45 a.m. – Participants ages 8-14 will work in pairs or in teams to create their own LEGO characters and adventures in an interactive 2-D video game. Cost is $139.
Fab Lab print-making, printing press, laser, blocks
July 27-30, 1:30-4:30 p.m. – Participants age 12 and older will learn old-fashioned printing practices with a modern twist. Cost is $129.
Video game animation
Aug. 3-6, 8:45-11:45 a.m. – Participants create and animate their own character sprites, objects and backgrounds. Participants do not need any prior experience in game design, animation or sketching. Cost is $139.
Summer camp: Make your own musical instrument
Aug. 3-6, 9 a.m. to noon – Kids ages 8 and older and adults will make a musical instrument out of computer parts and other unconventional materials. Cost is $139.
Arcade building summer camp: Video game building workshop
Aug. 3-6, 1:30-5 p.m. – Fans of vintage video games will create their own tabletop arcade machine. Cost is $425.
YouTube content creators
Aug. 10-13, 8:45-11:45 a.m. – Participants ages 8-14 will learn best practices of YouTube content creation including an exploration of popular content and personalities and how to discover their own niche. Cost is $139.
Ukulele camp
Aug. 10-12, 9 a.m. to noon – Participants ages 8 and older will learn how to build, decorate, string and play a wooden ukulele using lasers and Adobe Illustrator. Cost is $109.
E-sports, gaming compete, League of Legends
Aug. 10-13, 12:30-4:30 p.m. – Kids entering seventh-grade and older who are interested in competitive gaming will train with professional gamers to learn strategic and tactical gaming skills, improve map awareness, understand micro and macro gameplay and competitive play and tournament structure in this “League of Legends” game camp. Cost is $139.
Fab Lab for your health, science 3-D laser-cutting vinyl
Aug. 10-13, 1:30-4:30 p.m. – Kids ages 10-14 will use this health science/medical camp to complete a variety of projects while learning various machines. Cost is $139.
For more information and to register for the labs and camps, visit lakemichigancollege.edu/fablab.