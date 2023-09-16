BENTON TOWNSHIP — Lake Michigan College is now seeking Spirit of MLK Spotlight nominations.
The Spirit of MLK Spotlight recognizes individuals and organizations that embody the love and spirit of brotherhood and sisterhood exemplified by Rev. Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. by advancing or promoting social justice in Berrien, Cass or Van Buren counties.
According to a news release, LMC will recognize an individual (age 22 or older), a student or youth (age 21 and younger), and a group or organization during the community-wide MLK Celebration Week from Jan. 15-20. Recipients will be announced during the annual kickoff breakfast on Jan. 15 in Grand Upton Hall at LMC’s Mendel Center.
Self-nominations are permitted and multiple nominations are also accepted. All nominations must be received by 5 p.m. Nov. 1.
To submit a Spirit of MLK Spotlight nomination, visit www.surveymonkey.com/r/SpiritofMLK2024. For more information, visit lakemichigancollege.edu/mlk.