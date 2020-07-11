Lake Michigan College will reopen its campuses in Benton Harbor, Niles and South Haven on Monday with in-person services returning for current and prospective students, according to a news release.
The decision to reopen comes nearly four months since LMC closed its campus due to the COIVD-19 pandemic.
Students can come to campuses to meet with staff for services such as admissions and advising, records and registration, financial aid, mentoring, counseling and student support as well as the Educational Opportunity Center, Start 2 Finish and Upward Bound programs.
Remote services will remain available for students who prefer not to meet in person.
Beginning Monday, the Benton Harbor campus will be open 8 a.m.-5 p.m. Monday-Thursday, with an extended 6 p.m. closing time on Wednesday by appointment. South Haven and Niles campuses are open 8 a.m.-6 p.m. Monday through Thursday. All locations are closed Friday-Sunday during the summer months.
The recently renovated William Hessel Library on the Benton Harbor campus also opens Monday.
The open computer lab will relocate from its temporary location in the Hanson Technology Center to the library the same day. Computer lab hours with in-person technical support will be available from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Monday, Tuesday and Thursday and from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. Wednesday.
LMC also has opened its new Nature Trail to the public, which includes 1.8 miles of trail through 70 acres of woods along the water behind the college. The trailhead is on the Benton Harbor Campus by the athletics field parking lot. It is open daily from sunrise to sundown.
To decrease the risk of spreading COVID-19, anyone coming to LMC will have to practice social distancing by keeping six feet of space between them.
A daily symptom check at the front entrance and masks are required for everyone entering campus. More information regarding LMC’s safety protocols can be found at www.lakemichigancollege.edu/covid19.
Contractors and vendors are required to have an appointment before coming on campus.
LMC closed its campuses to the public on March 20 in response to Michigan’s stay-at-home order due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Students completed spring semester classes remotely and have continued distance learning this summer.