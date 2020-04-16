ST. JOSEPH — The condition of Dr. Lowell Hamel, Spectrum Health Lakeland’s chief operating officer, has declined since Monday, hospital officials say.
It was announced last Friday that Hamel had tested positive for COVID-19 and was being treated at Lakeland Medical Center’s COVID-19 unit in St. Joseph.
Hamel’s condition was listed as “fair” early Thursday afternoon, according to hospital spokeswoman Megan Yore. It was listed at “good” on Monday afternoon.
“We hope and pray for his complete recovery,” Yore said.
She could not provide further details other than that he is still in the hospital.
Hamel is the brother of Spectrum Health Lakeland President Dr. Loren Hamel.
Loren Hamel reported last Friday that his brother had been feeling ill for a few days and had stayed home, to limit any possible exposure to others.
In addition to his role at Spectrum Health Lakeland, Lowell Hamel still sees patients at a family practice in Berrien Springs near the campus of Andrews University. The practice, University Medical Specialties, recently became a part of the Spectrum Health Lakeland system.
In addition to his role as COO, Lowell Hamel is also a senior vice president and the chief clinical officer at Spectrum Health Lakeland.