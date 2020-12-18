ST. JOSEPH — On Wednesday evening a Spectrum Health Lakeland pulmonologist became the first person in Berrien County to receive the COVID-19 vaccine, hospital officials said Thursday morning.
Dr. Katie Fitton treats ailments of the lungs and respiratory system, which is critical for the fight against the coronavirus pandemic.
“I was there last night, and there was excitement and some tears,” Dr. Loren Hamel, president of Spectrum Health Lakeland, said on Thursday. “(Fitton) just happened to get there first, and she took it with a smile on her face.”
Employees were chosen to receive the vaccine based on a system that determines how essential the employee is to hospital or clinic operations. After those employees were selected, they were scheduled to get it based on open time slots and their personal schedule, according to Lakeland officials.
Health care workers are in the first phase of those identified to get vaccinated. These employees are receiving the Pfizer vaccine, as the hospital is capable of storing it at very cold temperatures.
The hospital system will continue to vaccinate its employees over the next few weeks. Lakeland expects to receive weekly shipments of the vaccine, as recipients complete the first and second doses.
5 more COVID deaths
Berrien County is now averaging about 100 new COVID-19 cases a day, compared to about 140 new cases a day two weeks ago, Nicki Britten, health officer for the Berrien County Health Department (BCHD), said Thursday.
“This is not the time to let our guard down, but there might be some encouragement there,” she said.
Berrien County recorded just 37 new COVID-19 cases on Thursday, along with 148 new recoveries and five deaths.
The five deaths were all people over the age of 50. This makes December the deadliest month of the pandemic so far, with 37 deaths recorded so far. The total pandemic death toll for Berrien County stands at 146.
With deaths and recoveries, the county is down to about 3,431 active cases. That’s down from 3,911 last Thursday.
Britten said she is still concerned about a decrease in testing, but said the fact that hospitalizations are also stabilizing, and decreasing slightly, is good news.
COVID-19 hospitalizations at Spectrum Health Lakeland dropped to 55 on Thursday morning. That’s down from 65 on Wednesday and 64 last Thursday.
Hamel said the next few days will provide some clarity regarding whether that decrease represents a trend.