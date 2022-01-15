Berrien County health officials say the area continues to set COVID-19 records.
Berrien’s seven-day average for new cases from Jan. 6-12 was about 1,282 new cases per 100,000 residents, according to state data. Last week, it was at 814 new cases per 100,000 residents.
“At Lakeland, we’re setting records. We didn’t want to set records, but we’re setting records. We have more patients, more ICU patients, more ventilators than ever in our history,” said Spectrum Health Lakeland President Loren Hamel in a Facebook Live with Berrien County Health Department Medical Director Rex Cabaltica.
Although the hospital only has 18 ICU beds, Hamel said they’ve served as many as two dozen patients.
The county remained in the high COVID-19 transmission category for the 22nd week in a row. Berrien County’s percent of tests coming back positive was 38.9 percent on Tuesday. Last week, it was 35.7 percent.
According to state data, zero people died from COVID-19 in Berrien in the past week.
The number of COVID-positive patients at Spectrum Health Lakeland fell slightly from last week. Hamel said the COVID patients in the ICU are all unvaccinated, and 86 percent of COVID-19 admissions are unvaccinated.
There were about 79 patients admitted each day, as of Friday. That’s the total admitted, not new admissions each day. That’s down from the average a day from last week of 86.
“We are full with COVID-positive patients,” Hamel said.
Vaccine update
Vaccinations administered fell from last week to this week, according to state data.
COVID-19 vaccine providers in Berrien County administered 673 doses this week, between last Friday and this Thursday, down from 883 doses the week prior. The week before that, 806 doses were given.
As of Thursday, 157,499 doses of COVID-19 vaccine had been administered in Berrien County with 71,426 of those being second doses, according to state data.
That equates to about 59.9 percent of Berrien County residents (5 and up) with at least one dose of vaccine, and about 53.7 percent being fully vaccinated.
Last Thursday, the county was at 59.5 percent with at least one dose and 53.2 percent fully vaccinated.
Cass, Van Buren
Van Buren and Cass counties remained in high transmission this past week.
Van Buren County recorded 802 new COVID-19 cases this week and one new death. The county had recorded 530 new cases last week and 291 new cases the week before.
Cass County recorded 401 new COVID-19 cases this week and zero new deaths. The county had recorded 217 new cases last week and 157 new cases the week before.
Van Buren County’s percent positivity was up from 30.6 percent last week to 35.9 percent this week, according to state data.
Cass County’s percent positivity was up from 25.6 percent from last week to 34.4 percent this week.
As of Wednesday, Van Buren County was at 64.2 percent of residents (5 and up) with at least one dose of COVID-19 vaccine and 58.9 percent fully vaccinated, according to state data.
Last Thursday, the county was at 63.8 percent with one dose and 58.3 percent fully vaccinated.
As of Wednesday, Cass County was at 42.8 percent of residents (5 and up) with at least one dose of COVID-19 vaccine and 37.7 percent fully vaccinated.
Last Thursday, the county was at 42.4 percent with one dose and 37.2 percent fully vaccinated.