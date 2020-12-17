ST. JOSEPH — Spectrum Health Lakeland was to begin administering COVID-19 vaccines to its employees Wednesday evening, hospital officials said on Wednesday.
The Lakeland system was allotted about 150 doses in the first shipment of vaccine, out of the about 2,000 doses total the Spectrum Health system received, according to Dr. John Froggatt, an infectious disease specialist with several titles at Lakeland, including vice president of medical affairs.
“It’s a big day for our county that we’re finally able to start vaccination today,” he said.
More details regarding who first received the vaccine will be released this morning, according to hospital officials.
In addition, a Facebook Live event will be held at 10 a.m. today on the Berrien County Health Department (BCHD) Facebook page. It will feature Dr. Loren Hamel, president of Spectrum Health Lakeland, and Nicki Britten, health officer for the BCHD, providing updates on COVID-19, including COVID-19 vaccinations, in Berrien County.
COVID numbers update
COVID-19 deaths and recoveries continue to mount in Berrien County, as the number of new cases starts to drop.
The county recorded four COVID-19 deaths on Tuesday and two on Wednesday. This brings the county’s pandemic death toll to 141.
December is on track to be the deadliest month of the pandemic locally, with 32 deaths already being recorded this month. The worst month so far has been May, when Berrien recorded 34 COVID deaths.
Berrien County also added 308 recoveries over the two-day period, while just 135 new COVID-19 cases were reported.
This brought the number of active cases in the county down significantly, to about 3,547. Last Wednesday, the county was at about 3,939 active cases.
COVID hospitalizations at Spectrum Health Lakeland stayed steady at 65 both Tuesday and Wednesday this week. Last Wednesday, the hospital system had reported 60 COVID-19 patients admitted.
Van Buren County added two COVID-19 deaths over Tuesday and Wednesday, while Cass County recorded three.
That brings Van Buren County’s death toll to 63, while Cass County is at 39.
New cases continue to slow in the two counties as well, with Van Buren County recording 72 new COVID-19 cases over the two-day period.
Cass County recorded 60 new cases over the two days.