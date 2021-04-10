ST. JOSEPH — Visitor guidelines at Spectrum Health Lakeland were revised Friday as the number of new COVID-19 cases rose for the sixth straight week in Berrien County.
The new guidelines, available to read in full at spectrumhealthlakeland.org/covid19, allow for one adult visitor from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. for the duration of a patient’s stay on all hospital inpatient units.
Two visitors are permitted for labor and delivery, pediatric patients, and for end of life care.
COVID-19 patients are limited to virtual visits with loved ones.
COVID hospitalizations at Spectrum Health Lakeland averaged about 32 patients a day this week. That’s up from 24 patients a day last week.
On Friday morning, the number of COVID patients reached 42. It hadn’t been as high as 40 patients since Jan. 18. Last Friday there were 30 COVID patients admitted.
Berrien County recorded 403 new COVID-19 cases this week, up from 327 cases last week and 282 cases the week before. The last time the county had recorded more than 400 new cases in a week was mid-December.
In addition, three new confirmed COVID-19 deaths were recorded. Last week the county had recorded one.
The county is at about 1,293 active COVID-19 cases as of Friday. That number has also continued to rise, as recoveries are not keeping up with new cases. Active cases were last that high in early February. The county peaked at 3,952 active cases on Dec. 11.
In total, Berrien County has recorded 12,216 confirmed COVID-19 cases, 1,204 presumed cases, 229 deaths, 18 presumed deaths and 10,694 recoveries.
Vaccine update
COVID-19 vaccine providers in Berrien County didn’t administer as many vaccine doses this week as it had the last few weeks.
Providers administered 5,454 doses, with 2,873 of those being second doses, according to state data.
The county had administered 8,027 doses last week and 8,016 doses the week before.
In total, as of Thursday, 76,284 doses of vaccine had been administered in Berrien County, with 28,170 of those being second doses.
That equates to 38.8 percent of the county’s population (16 and up) that have received at least a first dose, and 24.3 percent that are fully vaccinated. Last Thursday the county was at 36.7 percent with at least one dose and 21.5 percent fully vaccinated.
Van Buren/Cass
The Van Buren/Cass District Health Department (VBCDHD) now has vaccine appointments available on its website, https://vbcassdhd.org/covid-19-vaccine, for self-scheduling. Appointments are currently available for clinics in Lawrence and Cassopolis next week.
VBCDHD officials said Friday that people ages 65 and up are still being prioritized for vaccines, and should contact the department if they haven’t been able to get an appointment.
Providers in Cass County got 4,229 doses of vaccine administered this week. That’s up significantly from 2,934 doses last week and 1,289 doses the week before.
As of Thursday, 17,935 doses had been administered in Cass County, with 6,179 of those being second doses.
That equates to 27.7 percent of the county’s population that has received at least their first dose, and 15.5 percent that are fully vaccinated. Last Thursday the county was at 21.5 percent with at least one dose and 11.3 percent fully vaccinated.
Van Buren County got 3,148 doses administered this week. That’s down from 5,910 doses last week and 4,003 the week before.
As of Thursday, 37,621 doses had been administered in Van Buren County, with 13,426 of those being second doses.
That equates to 40.2 percent of the county’s population to have received at least their first dose, and 25 percent that are fully vaccinated. Last Thursday the county was at 37.7 percent with at least one dose and 21 percent fully vaccinated.
The number of new COVID-19 cases in Van Buren County jumped this week after having been steady the last three weeks.
The county recorded 283 new cases this week, compared to 148 last week and 150 the week before. In addition, two COVID-19 deaths were recorded.
Cass County added 124 new COVID-19 cases this week. That’s down slightly from the last two weeks tallies of 146 and 127 cases. The county recorded one new death this week.
In total, Van Buren County has recorded 5,543 COVID-19 cases and 91 deaths. Cass County has recorded 4,246 COVID-19 cases and 64 deaths.