ST. JOSEPH — Dr. Dennis Disch can’t imagine not treating patients.
“I would never want to step out of patient care because it keeps you grounded. If you’re not seeing patients at all, it’s hard to understand health care completely,” he said.
Disch, a cardiologist, has served as the chief medical officer for Lakeland Hospital in Niles for the past two years, and he was recently named the director of cardiovascular services for all three of Spectrum Health Lakeland’s hospitals.
His days are split between seeing patients, attending and leading meetings, and working with all of the area’s cardiologists.
“The opportunity came up here to join Lakeland as a cardiologist with the idea to bring all the cardiologists in the area together into one employed group,” Disch said. “Being able to develop this sort of cohesive, single group that would serve people throughout Berrien County, be able to practice the same way, and develop a sort of heart and vascular institute here was very appealing, so I decided to sign on.”
Disch, 57, has practiced medicine all around the country, living in several different cities for college, medical school, plus a residency. Eventually he ended up in St. Louis for a cardiology fellowship at Washington University. He practiced there for about 20 years while he raised a family.
His first exposure to working in medicine was growing up with a registered nurse for a mother.
“But otherwise, there were not a whole lot of medical people in my family,” he said. “I found I liked science classes, but specifically liked physiology, which got me into cardiology because it’s a very physiology-based specialty.”
Most of the things Disch and his fellow cardiologists see on a regular basis fall into four main categories:
- coronary artery disease, or heart attacks, for people who need stints and bypass surgery;
- congestive heart failure, for people with weak hearts;
- valve problems in the heart, like valvular heart disease, in which any of the four heart valves can become thickened and narrowed, or can be very leaky;
- heart arrhythmia, the most common of which is atrial fibrillation.
“There are some other less common heart conditions that we see on occasion, but almost everything we do falls into one of those four categories, and there are a lot of those patients that maybe have two or three of those,” he said.
Disch had a patient recently who had a very severe cardiomyopathy, or a weak heart.
“I had taken care of him before, and his heart had gotten much better, then all of a sudden he had a COVID-19 infection about eight weeks ago, and when I arrived to see him that morning, I thought it was going to be quick, and turns out he was much sicker than he had been,” he said.
The patient was so ill, he had to be transferred up to Spectrum Health Grand Rapids.
Disch said being part of the Spectrum Health system is a great resource, but he’s working to bring some of that advance heart care to Berrien County, as well as some new physicians.
“We have a number of cardiologists that have been practicing in the St. Joe and Niles community for a long time. They all have great reputations, they all provide great care, but we as a group sort of need to raise up the next generation of cardiologist, and we need to continue to expand the services that we provide here in Berrien County,” he said.
One of those steps to expand services is being taken this month with bringing transcatheter aortic valve replacement, TAVR, to Lakeland’s hospitals.
“Dr. Arora, Dr. Pow and our surgeon, Dr. Baghelai, have been doing this for years,” Disch said. “They were some of the first physicians in this whole area to do it, but because of Medicare guidelines, our hospital didn’t do enough open heart surgery to qualify to do the TAVR procedure here. So even though the three of them developed the program for this area, they had to do it at Kalamazoo at Bronson.”
The TAVR procedure became so popular, that Medicare changed its guidelines so Lakeland can now start offering it in-house.
“And we’re going to take advantage of that,” Disch said. “We’ve actually hired a new coordinator for this program. We have the rooms, surgeons and cardiologists. We’ll move rapidly into being able to offer that so our physicians and patients don’t have to go to Kalamazoo.”
He said bringing in new procedures and physicians is something he and the cardiovascular department will continue to do; and it’s one of his favorite parts of his job as head of cardiovascular services.
“We get to collectively combine our expertise, and as the director, I get to help them take advantage of their talents and experience, to sort of take Lakeland to the next level on what we can do,” Disch said.
In addition, he loves taking care of patients.
“I love having that individual impact, sit down with one patient in the exam room and figure out what’s going on with them and how to make them better,” he said.
The third part of his job he enjoys is having community impact as the chief medical officer in Niles. He said he’s always asking: Are we serving the community like a local hospital should serve the community?
Disch said he’s always felt very fortunate that he loves what he does.
“I like the variety and I like my ability to actually have an impact at three different levels,” he said.
The only part of his job he doesn’t like is the threat that he may have to cut back on his patient load as his administrative duties increase.
“I never see myself not seeing patients or dropping out of clinical work, because I really enjoy it, but also because I really think physician leadership in health care requires you to understand what’s going on at the ground level,” Disch said. “Unless you’re like Dr. Loren Hamel, the leader of a whole health system, I think at that point you can’t see patients, but like Dr. Lowell Hamel still sees patients almost half of his time and he’s the chief operating officer and chief clinical officer for a whole health system. That’s very impressive to me.”
When Disch isn’t practicing medicine, he’s running, cycling, hiking or playing golf. He also has a love for traveling, instilled in him from his father being an airline pilot. When each of this four kids graduated high school, he took them on two-week trips to the destinations of their choices, which included Germany, Peru, Australia and Tanzania.
“My dad retired when he was 55. Now he’s 85 and he hasn’t worked another day in his life,” Disch said. “That was the perfect thing for him, but I can’t even imagine doing nothing from now until 85 other than play golf and travel, I just can’t do that. That’s not how I’m wired.”