STEVENSVILLE — Lakeshore's Stewart Elementary School had to close down for Monday and Tuesday this week due to a teacher testing positive for COVID-19.
In a letter to parents over the weekend, Superintendent Phil Freeman said the 20 students and 11 staff members who had close contact with the teacher have been notified and asked to quarantine by the Berrien County Health Department (BCHD).
The 11 staffers represents about 27 percent of the school workforce.
Freeman said the district will use the two days closed to find substitutes and/or develop an option to have quarantined teachers instruct remotely from home. Plans will be shared with families on Tuesday.
While the building is closed, custodial staff will deep clean and disinfect all areas of the school.
The BCHD at this time has not recommended a move to remote learning.
"We apologize in advance for the inconvenience this causes. We are thankful to our students, parents and community who have embraced the safety measures that allowed us to maintain in-person learning over the past few weeks. We are committed to doing all we can to continue to support this option," Freeman said.
In addition, the two COVID-19 cases at Lakeshore High School reported earlier this school year were classified as an outbreak Monday by the BCHD and the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services.
An outbreak occurs when a school has two or more positive COVID-19 cases that were close contacts through the school community, but were not close contacts outside of school.
No other schools in Berrien, Cass or Van Buren counties were reported as having outbreaks by the state on Monday.
For more information about Lakeshore Public School's COVID-19 response, visit www.lakeshoreschools.k12.mi.us.