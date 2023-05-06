BENTON TOWNSHIP — The Berrien County Road Department announced lane and road closures beginning next week in Benton Township.
Starting on Monday, Napier Avenue from Plaza Drive to Crystal Avenue will close lanes for road milling, resurfacing and joint and crack repair, a news release stated.
One lane of traffic will remain open on Napier Avenue in each direction during the road project, which will finish by Sept. 30.
Pipestone Road will also close to all traffic at the Napier Avenue intersection that same week, the release stated. Local traffic will have to use the detour route to access properties or businesses. Signed detour routes will be posted.
Northbound Pipestone Road traffic detour: M-139 to Pipestone Road
Southbound Pipestone Road traffic detour: M-139 to Napier Avenue to Plaza Drive to Fairplain Drive to Mall Drive to Pipestone Road
The road department told motorists to expect possible travel delays, to remember to reduce speeds when traveling through work zones and to watch out for construction workers and equipment.