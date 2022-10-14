 Skip to main content
top story
Core production

Large apple harvest has Southwest Michigan growers in need of storage, pickers

Southwest Michigan farmers are faced with a good problem this year.

Apple harvests have far exceeded recent years, so much so that processors and growers are struggling to find the labor, storage and boxes needed to pick and pack them.

Loads of freshly picked apples are transported for washing and packaging Thursday at Schilling Family Farms in Eau Claire.

Apples are transported for packaging Thursday at Schilling Family Farms in Eau Claire.
Bae Schilling shows off packaged Red Delicious apples Thursday at Schilling Family Farms in Eau Claire.

