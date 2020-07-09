STEVENSVILLE — State Sen. Kim LaSata announced she will host an outdoor coffee hour opportunity for 21st District residents Wednesday in Stevensville.
The event is open to residents to express their opinions or concerns about state government, or to request assistance with a state issue.
LaSata will meet with constituents from 9-10 a.m. at North Lake Park, 3600 Grand Mere Road.
To help ensure safety for those wishing to attend, LaSata requests that anyone who attends wear a mask and follow physical distancing guidelines.
Residents unable to attend office hours may contact LaSata’s office at 517-373-6960, or by email at SenKLaSata@Senate.Michigan.gov.