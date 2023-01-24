ST. JOSEPH — Lauren Vegter was crowned Miss Spirit this past weekend during a ceremony at St. Joseph High School.
Vegter was previously named first runner-up from the community of Stevensville. She is the daughter of Melissa and Charlie Vegter and a Lakeshore High School senior.
She is a recipient of the Excellence in Education Scholarship and will receive a $1,400 scholarship award and various gifts and prizes for being crowned Miss Spirit of Blossomtime 2023.
Vegter is involved in her school’s math and science center, is a member of the National Honor Society and the Lakeshore Band/Color guard and Varsity Poms.
The People’s Choice Award voted on by the pageant attendees was won by Abigail Bowers, first runner-up to Miss Edwardsburg. Other contestants that were awarded $200 scholarships for making the Top 5 were from the communities of Stevensville, St. Joseph, New Buffalo, Berrien Springs and South Haven.
Saturday’s pageant marked the 10th annual Miss Spirit competition, which is held once all the communities have held their contests. It is open to all first runner-ups and offers one more young woman the opportunity to enjoy the many events and activities her sister queens will participate in.
Vegter will next compete in the Showcase of Queens awards at the Mr. Blossomtime and Showcase of Queens Pageant, and is eligible for all awards and all placements awarded at the Miss Blossomtime Pageant.
Mr. Blossomtime and the Showcase of Queens will be held at 6:30 p.m. April 16 at the Mendel Center. Miss Blossomtime will be held at 7 p.m. April 17 at the Mendel Center.