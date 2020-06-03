LAWRENCE — Lawrence High School is holding commencement exercises for 36 seniors on July 17 at Lawrence High School stadium. The speaker will be Superintendent Gretchen Gendron.
Mia Donovan Andrews is valedictorian and Kassidy Jordan Reed is salutatorian.
Donovan Andrews, daughter of Mindy Donovan and Gordon Andrews of Lawrence, plans to attend Kalamazoo College in the fall to study pre-law.
Reed, daughter of Kim and David Reed of Lawrence, will continue at Kalamazoo Valley Community College and transfer to Western Michigan university to pursue a career as a pediatrician.
The top 10 scholars are: Mia Andrews, Hector DelaRosa, Cecilia Gleason, Jennifer Gutierrez, Hanah Lanphear, Alan Macyauski, Clare McLemore, Kassidy Reed, Emily Stroud and Jacob Zapata.
Members of the class of 2020 are: Mia Donovan Andrews, Adol Bak, Ana Cardoso, Elisa Castro, Lanndan Copeman, Hector DelaRosa, Cecilia Gleason, Jennifer Gutierrez, Zoey Haislip, Austin Hammond, Stephen Juriga, Renea Kaufman, Harley Kirby, Hannah Lanphear, Brandon Lopez, Alan Macyauski, Catalina Mancera, Clare McLemore, Korben Mead, Kyler Melson, Peyton Murney, Zackery Nezamis, Megan Page, Marco Patlan, Malinda Picardat, Kassidy Reed, Jordan Rodriguez, Tristan Sandoval, Kaleb Smith, Emily Stroud, Dakota Thompson, Nancy Vasques, Juan Villanueva, Lewis Williams Jr., Cecil Wismer, Jacob Zapata.