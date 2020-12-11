PAW PAW — A Lawton woman faces multiple criminal charges after police say she fled from police.
The incident began at 6:08 p.m. Wednesday when Michigan State Police responded to a complaint from Wolf Lake Party Store that a suspicious person was looking in car windows in the parking lot at 26778 M-43 Highway. Store employees asked the 30-year-old woman to leave but she refused, police said. They added that when troopers arrived at 6:20 p.m., the woman fled in her vehicle, traveling westbound on M-43 Highway.