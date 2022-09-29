DOWAGIAC — Southwest Michigan voters can get a chance to meet and talk issues and positions with candidates who will be on the Nov. 8 ballot.
To serve voters in the new Fifth Congressional District, state Senate District 17, and state House District 37, the League of Women Voters of Berrien and Cass Counties is hosting a candidate meet and greet from 6 to 7:30 p.m. Tuesday at the Matthews Library and Conference Center on the campus of Southwestern Michigan College, 58900 Cherry Grove Road, Dowagiac.
All candidates in these races are being invited to participate.
Using a familiar format, the candidates will be given five minutes to introduce themselves, noting why they are running for office and what their plans are to address their most challenging problems should they be elected.
Following this segment, each candidate will be available for in-person discussion and will have campaign literature available for voters to take home.