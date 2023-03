Wall Street drifted modestly lower amid increasing anxiety following Federal Reserve chair Jerome Powell’s warning to Congress this week that rate hikes might speed up because upward pressure on prices has been stronger than expected. Futures for the Dow Jones Industrials slipped 0.1% and futures for the S&P 500 fell 0.3% before the bell Thursday. Investors worry the Fed and other central banks are increasingly likely to tip the global economy into at least a brief recession to extinguish stubborn inflation. U.S. inflation edged up in January to 5.4%, well above the Fed’s target of 2%.